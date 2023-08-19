On Monday, Aug. 14, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Hollywood Police Department went to a residence on Mitchell Drive in Hollywood, Alabama, to investigate a complaint of potential drug activity. Upon arrival, agents/officers smelled the odor of marijuana from inside the residence. A search warrant was obtained and executed, after which the agents/officers located marijuana, marijuana edibles, a firearm, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and controlled pills.
Sebastian Zane Grider, 28, of Hollywood, was charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance scheduled for. Grider was booked into Jackson County jail and later released on a $5,500 bond.
Roy Mark Grider, 54, of Scottsboro, was charged with Loitering in a drug house. Roy Grider was booked into Jackson County Jail and later released on a $500 bond.
