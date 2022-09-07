On Thursday, 9:45 a.m., Timothy Alexander spoke to Pisgah High School for the first time in four years. It’s the start of a speaking tour to all the Jackson County School district. Alexander spoke to Pisgah that morning, then headed to Section for another session there. He returns at a currently undetermined time and date in October for North Sand Mountain and North Jackson and finishes with Woodville and Skyline in November.
“Thank you to Jackson County Schools and to the entire central office, very special shoutout to (Jackson County Schools Director of Student Services Jonathan Colvin), my ‘tour mama’, Ms. Cynthia, (Pisgah principal Jamie Darwin) for making this come true. Jackson County has taken me under their wing and partnered with me and while we honor and celebrate (former Jackson County Schools superintendent Kevin Dukes),” Alexander said.
Alexander talked about a vision he and Dukes shared of bussing all the Jackson County students into the DeKalb County Coliseum for a big event, an event Alexander still wishes to see happen.
“That’s what Mr. Dukes envisioned, he envisioned me coming to speak to every school and reminding every school we don’t need it to be easy, we just need it to be possible and so this tour is in honor of him and that’s who I want to dedicate this to, because before he passed, he and I talked about this,” Alexander said.
During his speech, he talks to the students about finding success, sharing his story and the lessons he learned along the way and challenging the students to find their purpose and set goals.
Alexander was the No. 8 football prospect in the state, with offers to multiple Division 1 colleges. On Oct. 8, 2006, Alexander was riding with a friend when his friend fell asleep at the wheel, crashed the car into a telephone poll, which then rolled off a cliff. After the accident, Alexander couldn’t feel his legs.
“When the car stopped at the bottom of the cliff I realized I couldn’t feel my legs, I started coughing up blood and hollering ‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die,’” Alexander said. “I’ll never forget waking up out of that coma only to hear the doctor telling my mom ‘Ms. Alexander, your son will not make it to see tomorrow and if he does make it to see tomorrow, he will be a vegetable for the rest of his life.’ My mom came up to my hospital bed, knocked and said ‘son, blink your eyes if you can hear me,’ I blinked my eyes and she said ‘you will live and not die and you will be OK.’”
After the injury, Alexander spoke of his struggles with depression, cutting, suicide attempts and how he managed to overcome his struggles and thoughts to be the best he could, graduating high school, community college, earning a master’s degree at University of Alabama-Birmingham and his current pursuit of a PHD in elementary education.
“I had to learn that forgiveness is letting go so we can grow. I really bought in to one of my friends said, ‘you will never be happy if you blame such and such for what they did, let it go,’” Alexander said. “This was my guy and we were brothers but I felt unhappy because whenever I saw him, I felt unhappy because whenever I saw him, I blamed him for what he did to me and he blamed himself and I began to see his life going downhill… My life got better when I let him go.”
After fielding some questions and ending his speech, a line of students forms in front of Alexander. Some want a picture; some want a hug. Other students want to talk to him. They share their struggles they’re currently going through and ask for advice. They thank him for what he’s said today. Alexander takes the time to speak with anyone who wants to talk to him. To Alexander, school was a refuge for him and to give back to the school system and the students means everything.
“It feels great to remind students that grades get you paid, if you want to change your environment and your surroundings you got to change your grades. You got to change what it is about yourself that you don’t like every single day and allow school to be the vehicle that will take you far around this world,” Alexander said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.