Timothy Alexander

Tim Alexander speaking to Pisgah High School on Thursday. Alexander will be speaking to all Jackson County schools through the Fall.

 Sentinel Photo | Hunter Jones

On Thursday, 9:45 a.m., Timothy Alexander spoke to Pisgah High School for the first time in four years. It’s the start of a speaking tour to all the Jackson County School district. Alexander spoke to Pisgah that morning, then headed to Section for another session there. He returns at a currently undetermined time and date in October for North Sand Mountain and North Jackson and finishes with Woodville and Skyline in November.

“Thank you to Jackson County Schools and to the entire central office, very special shoutout to (Jackson County Schools Director of Student Services Jonathan Colvin), my ‘tour mama’, Ms. Cynthia, (Pisgah principal Jamie Darwin) for making this come true. Jackson County has taken me under their wing and partnered with me and while we honor and celebrate (former Jackson County Schools superintendent Kevin Dukes),” Alexander said.

