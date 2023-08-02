Officer Wade Patterson has served as a school resource officer for 23 years. As the school year begins, he starts re-familiarizing himself with Scottsboro High School, ensuring that all of the cameras are functioning and going to in-service meetings with faculty. Currently, he is working with the tech to ensure that all cameras are functional and set up properly. Throughout the school year, he looks to assist with two main things: safety of the school and providing students a safe environment.
“For me doing it for so long, my main thing is to build a rapport with the students so that they can have someone to talk to if they have an issue or a problem, parents also and being able to work together to make it a safer school and safer environment. No child should go to school and be afraid to be in school,” Patterson said.
As a school resource officer, Patterson is tasked with being present on school grounds and at school functions, speaking with faculty, staff, parents and students. They can be part teacher, leading demonstrations on drugs and alcohol as well as part counselor if a student has an issue. Anything that happens on school grounds is for the resource officer to investigate.
“My job is a police officer first, this is just my post. I’m stationed here,” Patterson said. “Officers on the street have a zone, they answer all the calls and work traffic in that zone. This is my zone.”
During the school day, Patterson will try and be present at the various entrances to the school, monitoring the cameras all over the campus, walking the halls and ensuring that exterior doors are securely.
“We’re usually here before students arrive and here after students leave,” Patterson said.
Scottsboro City Schools has a resource officer at every school, with the high school and junior high school being brought in through the Scottsboro Police Department and the other three officers being hired by the school board.
Patterson also values the students who he’s built a personal rapport with, talking about one student who he will often speak or listen to whenever the student has a problem and simply wants to talk or vent about it.
“Not every child has that perfect home life. I’m getting ready to retire soon and if I can have one student come back and say that something we did had a positive impact on them then it’s well worth it,” Patterson said.
He talks about a former student, now fully grown, who was having issues and reached out to Patterson. Patterson left his house, visited the person, spoke with him for a couple hours until Patterson felt that they were better and safe. He then directs him to some counseling. A few months later, Patterson runs into the person, who shakes his hand and thanks him for his help.
“They’re like my kids. I tell them all the time when I go into a classroom and talk to them ‘you’re like my kid, the only difference is I raised mine and can discipline mine, I can’t discipline you,’” Patterson said. “We worry about them, they become close to you, you really care for them and when I’m out and have to be off, I keep my phone on me and constantly worry that while I’m gone, something will happen. Something might happen to one of the students who normally would come to me but I’m not here that day. It bothers me, it upsets me to think that something could happen and I’m not here to help.”
Another one of Patterson’s duties involves maintaining training and staying updated on new laws throughout a summer. Patterson is a member of both The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers and the National Association of School Resource Officers. Each year, they meet for a conference and get updated on these new laws and training.
“Everything is changing. We have to change our training to meet the standards that are required by the state so we have to attend these active shooter training classes and then we come back and just like the school system has in-service day (on Tuesday), (today) we’ll have an in-service day for each school,” Patterson said. “Each SRO will have a block of speaking with their faculty and updating them on the new laws and training. Just this summer, we spent two days at the high school with the police department and school staff and did a walk-through in the school… We’re constantly attending training, updating training and changing our policies to meet those standards at the state and national levels.”
Patterson hopes to see the program grow even more, though it would require funding that is currently unavailable. He’d like to see a second officer at the high school to help cover more of the large campus, perhaps even finding someone to start a criminal justice class for students potentially interested in law enforcement.
“I just wish that we’d have more opportunity to make the program even more by having more officers but also by being able to do more in the classrooms… That’s my goal, is for it to grow that way we can help not only the students but everyone,” Patterson said. “The city itself, the businesses and churches have really accepted us and use us as a resource to speak to their youth programs. They’re really supportive of it and I’m really thankful for that because it gives us the opportunity to reach other kids who may not be students of ours but funding is always an issue. I don’t want to be standing out there in the intersection trying to sell donuts to raise money but if I could and if I had to, that’s what I’d do because I really think that this is a great program.”
