Sykes

A reception honoring Ron and Jane Dykes will be held Sunday afternoon, March 26 at the Scottsboro Public Library, sponsored by the library and the Jackson County Historical Association. A social hour with refreshments at 2:00 will be followed by a short presentation at 3:00.

Dr. and Mrs Dykes are relocating from Scottsboro, their home for over 40 years, to Tuscaloosa to be nearer their son Toby and their three grandchildren. 

