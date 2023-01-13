On Monday, Greater St. Paul AME Church will be hosting its first MLK Soup Day since the pandemic. Starting at 11 a.m., they will have Historical Commission’s Black Heritage Council co-chair Joseph Lee speak before eating as well as music playing throughout the day.
“Greater St. Paul is a pillar in the Scottsboro community, we look to move forward as we continue to serve Christ and mankind,” Pastor Lacey Smith said.
