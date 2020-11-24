Turning Point Pregnancy Center, in Scottsboro, is looking at Tuesday, Dec. 1 as a special day.
“Our campaign is called Turning Point Tuesday,” said Dieter Paulson, executive director. “The significance of this day is that we have four generous donors who will match 100% up to $25,000 that day.”
Paulson said, as non-profit, Turning Point relies heavily on fundraisers throughout the year. Typically, Turning Point has a fundraising banquet each November. Due to COVID-19, the banquet has been postponed until next November.
Paulson said as a ministry of the church of the Lord Jesus, Turning Point is a local means to those who find themselves in unplanned pregnancies, needing resources about their options and generally struggling with feeling shame and uncertainty about many things.
“We envision doing so much more in the coming months and years, expanding our reach from the hundreds to the thousands,” said Paulson.
He said this includes being a ministry that is fully medical, having a nurse manager on staff, doing STI (sexually transmitted illness) testing, more pregnancy tests, more ultrasounds, more engagement with parenting courses and fatherhood initiatives as well as seeking to offer in the near future a robust sexual integrity curriculum within the school system that helps children hear about healthy sexuality that is honoring to self, others and God.
Through November, Turning Point has launched videos each Tuesday to encourage and inspire all who watch to like and share as well as to plan to pledge a gift on Tuesday, Dec. 1/
“We are asking that people either pledge on our fundraising page on your Facebook page that day or send us a check that is dated Dec. 1 so that we can make the most of the match,” said Paulson.
Checks should be made out to Turning Point and mailed to P.O. Box 122, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Also on Turning Point Tuesday, Paulson said they will be giving away items such as used baby clothes, strollers, toys and more at the center at 510 Harley Street, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information, call Turning Point at 256-259-8772.
