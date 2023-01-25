During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the city council unanimously approved two tourism grants for some upcoming fishing tournaments. The city council awarded $6,500 for the ASABFA High School Classic Qualifier Fishing Tournament and $5,500 for the Alabama Bass Nation High School Fishing Tournament.
Both tournaments will take place in Spring 2024, with the ASABFA tournament taking place on March 26 and consisting of 300 boats and the Alabama Bass Nation tournament being scheduled for March 2 and 3 with 250 boats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.