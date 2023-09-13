Members of the Hollywood Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Humphrey Lane in Hollywood. During the search, officers located multiple narcotics, firearms and evidence showing the sale of narcotics from the residence, including 48.6 grams of a fentanyl/methamphetamine mixture. Two arrests were also made while conducting the search warrant.
Sammy Joe Batey, 41, of Hollywood, was arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Unlawful Possession of K-2, Wizard Weed, Spice or Serenity, Possession of Marijuana, Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Convicted of Crime of Violence, Domestic Violence. Batey is currently being held in Jackson County Jail with a bond set at $37,000.
Annie Johnson, 46, of Hollywood, was arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Unlawful Possession of K-2, Wizard Weed, Spice or Serenity, Possession of Marijuana, Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance (steroids) and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. Johnson is currently being held in Jackson County Jail with a bond set at $34,500.
“Drugs are no longer for sale on Humphrey Lane. If you do evil In Hollywood or if your evil acts affect the people of Hollywood in any way, we’re coming. It might not be today, it might not be tomorrow but we’re coming,” Hollywood Police Chief Travis Stevens said in a statement.
