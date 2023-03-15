A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:35 p.m. Saturday, March 11, has claimed the life of a New Market teen. The 16-year-old, who was a passenger in the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by an 18-year-old juvenile of Jacksonville, Fla., was fatally injured when the Jetta collided head-on with the 2014 BMW 528i driven by Amanda B. Dean, 34, of Pisgah. The 16-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of Jetta, Dean, and three juvenile passengers in the BMW, were all injured and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
The crash occurred on Alabama 40 near the 5 mile marker, approximately six miles northeast of Scottsboro, in Jackson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
