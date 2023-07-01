Scottsboro Public Library will welcome children’s author Holt Webb on Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. as part of its Summer Library Program. Webb will be reading his newest work “I know in my heart,” a lyrical children’s picture book.
“While we try to have regular author events, it’s not often we’re able to feature a children’s author,” said Martha Avans, who coordinates the Summer Library Program. “I’m excited to welcome Mr. Webb and for our families to be able to meet him.”
Webb, a Georgia native, is a photographer and a writer. “[This book] was born during a conversation my wife and I were having about the state of the world. I had been thinking on the subject for a couple of weeks and came to the understanding that Humanity, as a whole, needs to have a paradigm shift from fear and hate to love and understanding,” Webb said.
Copies of “I know in my heart” will be for sale during the program.
“We hope everyone will join us on July 13 to meet Mr. Webb,” said Jared Dovers, library director. “I think it’s a special experience for a child to hear an author read their book and to meet someone who has published. It could inspire a child to write their own book one day.”
