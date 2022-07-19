According to court reports, Matthew Garren, 34 of Pisgah, has pleaded not guilty in connection with the deaths of his father and brother in a shooting incident April 30.
After being indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury 15, Garren pleaded not guilty June 23, waiving his arraignment hearing.
Garren is facing two counts of murder after authorities responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on County Road 354 in Pisgah. Upon arrival, authorities found two male victims, Horace “Bimbo” Garren, 68, and Christopher Horace Garren, 44, shot and killed in the back yard of the residence.
Matthew Garren allegedly fled the scene and was later located by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in a wooded area a distance from the residence.
Matthew Garren is set for a pretrial hearing Aug. 8. He remains in the Jackson County Jail on a $301, 297 bond.
