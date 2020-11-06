The Scottsboro Board of Education recognized various members of the Scottsboro High School Volleyball Team and a member of the High School Football team for their accomplishments during the season.
Anna Beth Barclay, Maddie Wattwood were awarded certificates of achievement for being selected to the Class 6A All Area Volleyball team. Their coaches were recognized for the team’s excellent performance throughout the season.
Camden Treece from the Scottsboro High School Football Team was recognized by the board for being selected to play in the AHSAA North-South Alabama Allstars game.
The school system received a donation of $2,000 from the Scottsboro Power and Tennessee Valley Authority. The donation is part of the COVID-19 Community Care Fund, a program set up by the TVA that matches funds donated to local groups to assist them in dealing with COVID-19 related financial hardships.
"In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with Scottsboro Electric Power Board to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve," said Jeanette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer.
The funds will assist Scottsboro in paying for addition school resource officers.
The school board approved adjustments to the Bullying, Harassment, Violence, Threat of Violence and Intimidation Prohibited and Suicide Awareness and Prevention policy.
The adjustments were recommended by the state Board of Education and had been previously examined by Scottsboro School Systems Attorneys.
The school system surplussed seven vehicles, many of which would have required extensive repairs for short increases in their useful lifespan, for $2,599. Many of these either lacked engine or transmission components and were not running at time of sale.
Reyes brought the potential of hiring an additional staff member to address increases in paperwork associated with the schools Individual Learning Plan requirements for some students.
Currently, teachers are required to complete individual learning plans for any student in need of additional assistance. Reyes mentioned that this amount of paperwork which is mandated by law has led to these teachers having to spend more time on paperwork while cutting into their instruction and face-to-face interactions with students.
While the increased paperwork responsibilities are required by law, the statute did not increase funding to deal with these extra administrative duties placed on teachers. Because of this, Reyes said that the additional personnel would need to be hired through the use of local funds.
The superintendent recommended that an ideal candidate would be a retired teacher as they could also assist with instructional duties — the maximum salary the school system is allowed to pay a retired teacher is $32,000 per year.
A potential pay increase for substitute teachers was also discussed. Substitute teacher pay has been a hot button topic in other school systems, as some struggle to find qualified substitutes as they deal with Coronavirus.
Earlier this year, the board discussed drastically reduced numbers of new applicants to become substitute teachers, as well as an even fewer number of those qualified who go through the process of becoming a substitute teacher.
Reyes assured the board that while the issue of pay is an important consideration, the school system is not currently experiencing an inability to cover teacher absences or sick days.
Currently the school system pays individuals with a high school degree $60 per day of work and those who are certified as a teacher $70.
Adjustments to the sick leave policy were mentioned as well.
Federal law currently mandates that any employee is allowed 10 days of paid sick leave related to COVID-19. This covers both a positive test and a need to quarantine.
Reyes informed the board that the school system has been using a number of administrative rules and discretion to address the shortfalls of this procedure. He noted that if the school system requires a teacher to quarantine based on events a potential exposure during professional related duties that this ten-day period is extended.
He also noted this measure has only been needed to be utilized twice by the school system.
The Scottsboro City Board of Education will have their next work session on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. in the Page Administration Building and a meeting on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. in the Page Administration Building.
