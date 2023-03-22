Northeast Alabama Community College recently released a statement that bids would soon go out for the first two phases for their women’s softball fields, after initially announcing their intention to start a softball program in September. NACC President Dr. David Campbell encourages any construction companies to contact Seawell McKee if interested in bidding. Seawell has a lot of experience constructing different sports fields, notably working on the Auburn baseball field, Troy’s softball field and Jacksonville State’s redesign of their football stadium.
The softball stadium will be located near the campus walking/nature trail.
“We plan on making this entire area a recreational/picnic area for our students, staff and the community” Campbell said in a statement. “While visiting the area, visitors among other things may want to read about the legends of beloved mascots Roscoe and Trouper and see the memorials to them along the trail or follow our Learning Resource Center’s Storybook reading trail for children.”
In their initial announcement about the program, NACC also mention that college officials plan to place NACC to the highest classification in the Alabama Community College Athletic Association.
“Look at the history of women’s softball teams in our area and the success of individuals,” Campbell said in a statement. “We have champions in our area and we want them to play against the best competition out there.”
Campbell also announced that they hope to begin competing in Fall 2024 and will begin the coaching search soon to get a head start on recruiting to build the program for the next two years.
“Keep your fingers crossed on the time frame with construction supplies and the weather being challenging these days,” Campbell said.
