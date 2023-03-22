Future NACC Softball Stadium

Future NACC Softball Stadium

Northeast Alabama Community College recently released a statement that bids would soon go out for the first two phases for their women’s softball fields, after initially announcing their intention to start a softball program in September. NACC President Dr. David Campbell encourages any construction companies to contact Seawell McKee if interested in bidding. Seawell has a lot of experience constructing different sports fields, notably working on the Auburn baseball field, Troy’s softball field and Jacksonville State’s redesign of their football stadium.

The softball stadium will be located near the campus walking/nature trail.

