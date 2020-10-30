JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
iNCIDENTS
MONDAY, OCT. 26
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 100 in Section.
• A report of unauthorized use of a vehicle on County Road 659 in Pisgah.
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 16 in Henagar.
• A report of obstruction of justice on County Road 497.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
• A report of possession of a controlled substance at the Jackson County Jail.
• A report of theft on County Road 183 in Woodville.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on Highway 35 in Section.
• A report of damaged property on County Road 96 in Stevenson.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on Harvey Wilborn Street in Larkinsville.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 449 in Dutton.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 51 in Dutton.
• A report of assault on County Road 78 in Rosalie.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
• A report of theft on County Road 43 in Macedonia.
• A report of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Main Street in Dutton.
• A report of criminal mischief on Highway 72 in Aspel.
• A report of forgery on County Road 86 in Woodville.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
• Jennifer A. Moon, 38 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Nancy McCoy, 51 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Dakota Gray, 24 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Alan Bates, 31 of Section, was charged with theft third degree and two counts of theft fourth degree.
• Austin Wayne Allen, 23 of Lakeview, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
• Tabatha S. Bradford, 44 of Higdon, was charged with DUI and two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Teresa Dyar, 44 of Fort Payne, was charged with assault third degree, assault second degree and resisting arrest.
• Connie Hayes, 59 of Huntsville, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Linda Gail Head, 43 of Gadsden, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Isaac Paul Jett, 23 of Arab, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Melissa White McCann, 42 of Jasper, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Monroe Curtis Smith, 26 of Pisgah, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Michael Daniel Staggs, 42 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Grover Cleveland Wylie, 71 of Pisgah, was charged with harassment and criminal trespassing third degree.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
• Sara Owens, 29 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence reckless endangerment.
• Lucas Boyd Baldwin, 29 of Boaz, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Alvin DeWayne Paschal, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with violation of release order, failure to appear and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• William Wayne Smith, 53 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
• At 12:45 p.m., a report of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of East Willow Street.
• At 1:41 p.m., a report of criminal trespassing third degree and criminal mischief third degree in the 100 block of Sarah Betty Lane.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
• Sandy Rachel Mitchell, 49 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Jesse Wade Campbell, 28 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Chris Alan Bates, 31 of Section, was charged with theft third degree and two counts of theft fourth degree.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
• Tony Ervin Letson, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Tucker Maples, 23 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
• Angela Gail Rich, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Jerry Kelley, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Johnathan Hudgins, 26 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Justin Blake Smith, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of court order.
