On Thursday, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man unconscious in his vehicle parked in the middle of the road in Skyline.
Upon arrival, the deputies found Phillip Owens, 40, asleep in his vehicle, where they found methamphetamine, fentanyl and paraphernalia.
Owens was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public exposure. Owens currently sits in Jackson County Jail with a bond set at $26,300.
