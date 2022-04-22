During Thursday’s called board meeting, the Scottsboro City Schools board of education voted to unanimously approve some revised capital projects. The projects listed include classroom additions to Caldwell Elementary, artificial turf to be placed on both the baseball and softball fields for Scottsboro High School, an approximately 10,000 sq. feet auxiliary gym to be built at Caldwell, a designated turf field for both the band and soccer teams to be built on the SHS campus and a 10,000 sq. feet multipurpose building at SHS for cheer, weight rooms and strength and conditioning.
Though these projects were all approved, they may not all be fulfilled at this time depending on the availability of funds.
Through their early preliminary talks with some architects, the board estimates the total costs of all projects to be anywhere from $10 to $13 million dollars, though no bids for these projects will be sent out until funding has been secured. With building and materials costs constantly shifting, the estimated costs could change.
Moving forward, the board plans to approach the city council during their May 2 city council work session to request a new bond for completion of these projects. Should the council approve, it could be an additional two-month waiting period for construction projects to begin.
“We can’t say we’re starting anything until we get funds secured so that’s our next step,” Scottsboro City Schools superintendent Amy Childress said. “If approved, that’s when (SCS Director of Operations Ken Holder) would start the construction process. Our next step is to seek permission from the city council to secure a bond using the city’s bond credit rating as that would allow the best interest rate possible to complete these projects.”
Childress said that they will look into holding a community meeting to be announced at a later date.
