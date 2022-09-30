On Wednesday morning, the Jackson County Board of Education held a media blitz to commemorate their start to the Alabama Multi-Tier Systems of Support (AL-MTSS), a comprehensive framework that interconnects academic, behavioral, physical, mental health and wellness and social-emotional needs to support the ‘whole child’. The system is intended to improve instruction as well as support at all levels. Jackson County Schools will be joining as part of Cohort 1.

“It’s really about community, family and school engagement together. We know that often times the community’s goals, the businesses and industry goals and school system goals don’t always mesh so the hope with MTSS is that the more collaboration you have, the more those goals align and so that there’s more of that reinvestment into the community where everyone involved wants every child to succeed both academically and socially,” Education Administrator for Alabama State Department of Education Cristin Dillard said.

