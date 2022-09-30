On Wednesday morning, the Jackson County Board of Education held a media blitz to commemorate their start to the Alabama Multi-Tier Systems of Support (AL-MTSS), a comprehensive framework that interconnects academic, behavioral, physical, mental health and wellness and social-emotional needs to support the ‘whole child’. The system is intended to improve instruction as well as support at all levels. Jackson County Schools will be joining as part of Cohort 1.
“It’s really about community, family and school engagement together. We know that often times the community’s goals, the businesses and industry goals and school system goals don’t always mesh so the hope with MTSS is that the more collaboration you have, the more those goals align and so that there’s more of that reinvestment into the community where everyone involved wants every child to succeed both academically and socially,” Education Administrator for Alabama State Department of Education Cristin Dillard said.
For the system, the first year for business and corporate collaboration is focused on discussions to open up and setting up future collaborations in the following years. Eventually, the belief is that the schools can assist in equipping the students with the right set of skills to take these local jobs for the students that will stay local.
“It’s really about knowing the unique needs of the community and how do we ensure everyone is on the same page so that everyone in the community has those skills so we don’t have unfulfilled jobs and vacancies,” Dillard said.
To assist with some of these collaborations, Jackson County Schools hopes to have their innovation center ready to open in the spring.
“It’s going to be amazing to know that students are coming there in a brand new facility where all the resources of Jackson County, whether it be career tech, central office, fine arts are all located in one location. The ability to bring our gifted program, transition program, career tech under one roof is amazing,” Jackson County School superintendent Jason Davidson said. “What MTSS will do is look at all the programs we’re doing… Making sure we’re doing the same thing and having positive student outcomes. MTSS shines a light on all the programs and shines a light on what we’re doing, why we’re doing them, are we going to be able to sustain these programs, is it effective and streamline the process to make sure we’re doing everything that we should be doing to address all the needs of a student. The building is a physical resource right now but our missions, our goals are truly to make sure that our students succeed, whether it be college and/or career ready.”
Davidson believes that the Innovation Center, located in Scottsboro Industrial Park, will help greatly in the business collaboration portion of MTSS.
“The idea that Jackson County Schools put an educational facility inside of an industrial park forces a collaboration just in the fact that our physical environment is in an area that, hopefully in the future, will bring economic development and growth in our community. Having employers see when you’re a prospective industry wanting to come to this area that we place an emphasis on education in Jackson County as a whole, when we’ve taken the idea that it’s not just important for us to have a new facility but it was important for us to have a facility that spotlighted our commitment to workforce development with education being the foundation of that really shows that we’re working towards (collaboration),” Davidson said. “(We want) All of our entities coming to the same page and putting an emphasis on doing what’s best for the students of Jackson County to be able to live and grow up here, be college and career ready to meet that demand of a workforce that we know we’re going to have a shortage if we’re not preparing the next generation to take those jobs.”
