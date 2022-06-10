On Tuesday, while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a residence in the 800 block of West Willow Street, Scottsboro police officers located approximately 16.4 grams of Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested four people in connection with the drugs, including Michael Scott Allen, 39 of Scottsboro, Charles Richard Rhodes, 54 of Hollywood, Stephanie Deanna Edgar, 33 of Scottsboro and Patrick Michael Murphy, 38 of Scottsboro.
Allen was charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
Rhodes was charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
Edgar and Murphy were both charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Murphy is also facing theft fourth degree, two counts of criminal trespassing third degree and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle charges.
All four subjects were transferred to the Jackson County Jail, where they remained Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.