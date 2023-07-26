The Scottsboro City Council held a council meeting on Monday, with five items listed on the agenda.
The city council approved $4,000 to the Scottsboro High School band for their upcoming Marching Band Festival.
The city council approved reallocating $4,000 in tourism grant funds that were set to host two Alabama Bass Federation tournaments into the 2024 Toyota Series fishing tournament.
The council approved $4,000 in tourism grant funds to appropriate the cost of fireworks for the Goose Pond Fourth of July fireworks show.
The city council approved the $89,500 bid from TCB Electric for the Pickleball Complex Pavilion, along with an additional $5,000 contingency. The funds will come from the previously approved $400,000 budget for the complex’s construction, with Jim Olyniec previously reporting last week that they are set to complete the project within the allotted amount remaining.
The city council then approved the Scottsboro Fire Department entering into a cooperative purchase agreement for rescue tools. The funds for these tools will come from the fire tax and will see three different sets purchased over the course of two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.