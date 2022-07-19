On Thursday, July 14, the Jackson County Master Gardeners had a memorial for Janice Hanson, a former master gardener. Several master gardeners and family members attended.
Hanson passed away on May 19, 2020. Due to several family incidents and COVID, the memorial was pushed back to last week at Vernon Bush Garden Trail at Jackson County Park.
An Oakleaf Hydrangea and plaque and engraved stone were placed on the trail a little earlier in Hanson’s memory.
Her husband, Bob Hanson, gave a very heart-warming talk about his wife of 59 years. He talked of her love of photography and said she even won a blue ribbon for a picture she took of a flower in Yellowstone National Park.
Hanson was an active member that will be very missed.
