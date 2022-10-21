On Saturday, Oct. 29, Macklin Baptist Church will hold a Relay For Life WalkAThon at 8 a.m., with all proceeds going towards cancer research for the American Cancer Society. The WalkAThon will also offer concessions to raise money on top of the money raised by the walkers.

Melinda Wooden remembered participating in the local WalkAThon’s for 15 years as part of the Macklin Baptist Church team but when the walks paused due to the pandemic and haven’t returned since, Wooden decided to take the steps to ensure that the WalkAThon not stop in Jackson County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.