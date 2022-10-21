On Saturday, Oct. 29, Macklin Baptist Church will hold a Relay For Life WalkAThon at 8 a.m., with all proceeds going towards cancer research for the American Cancer Society. The WalkAThon will also offer concessions to raise money on top of the money raised by the walkers.
Melinda Wooden remembered participating in the local WalkAThon’s for 15 years as part of the Macklin Baptist Church team but when the walks paused due to the pandemic and haven’t returned since, Wooden decided to take the steps to ensure that the WalkAThon not stop in Jackson County.
“We just wanted it to continue so I contacted the main office (of the American Cancer Society) and they told me Jackson County wasn’t doing one,” Wooden said. “I was like ‘no, we need to keep doing this.’ Our church has been part of these relays for around 15 years.”
From there, Wooden began taking the steps to organize the walk, communicating with the American Cancer Society, who she says has helped her throughout the process.
When she went to the church to ask if they could host the WalkAThon at Macklin, they were completely on board with the idea and other churches nearby quickly offered help for the walk as well.
Wooden is hoping to get people from all around the county involved, including the schools as well.
Though, ultimately, Wooden wants to see that the WalkAThon doesn’t end at Jackson County and can remain a constant to better support the families who are being and have been affected by cancer.
“I’m hoping it’ll just bring the whole county back together and educate them on what the relay does for people,” Wooden said. “It’s hard to explain the emotional impact from this event. Being part of helping those families fight and knowing that people are out there fighting.”
People can find more information about the relay and future relays on Facebook at Relay For Life of Jackson County, AL with a website being linked to donate and signup for future relays.
