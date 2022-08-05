Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 2
• Hershel Matthew Cuzzort, 39 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with failure to appear.
• Maurice Tywan Fletcher, 45 of Madison, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Haley Diana Gamble, 39 of Dutton, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for theft third degree.
• Theresa Michelle Genter, 53 of Bridgeport, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Brook Williamson Johnson, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Leanna Danielle Precise, 32 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher Leon Thomas, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3
• Zachary Bell, 32, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with resisting arrest.
• Amber Rene Bingham, 19 of Woodville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Devin James Duncan, 18 of Fackler, was ordered to serve five days in county jail on contempt of court.
• Crystal Elaine Maynard, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with five counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Michael Dean McNally, 47 of Langston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI and violation of open container law.
• Daimeon Marcel Walker, 21 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with violation of release order.
• John William White III, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
• Rona Melissa McCarter, 46 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica L. Britt, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Zachary Bell, 32, was charged with failure to appear.
• Vickie Marie Brown, 48 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Champayne, 21 of Montgomery, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Danny Lamar Currie, 47 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Ashley Wayne Kimbrell, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jarred James Priest, 47, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stacey Michelle Stevens, 41 of Fort Payne, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan Thurmond, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daimeon Marcel Walker, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of violation of release order.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, AUG. 1
• Treyden Miles, 20 of Hollywood, was charged with burglary third degree, theft fourth degree, criminal mischief first degree and criminal mischief third degree.
• Beulah Provens Dillard, 54 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft of lost property fourth degree warrant.
• Freddie Lee Bradford, 32 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, AUG. 2
• Aaron Lee Smith, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Jesus Fuentes Torres, 20 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Bret Avery Ferguson, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Catanna Tomas, 29 of Albertville, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Alexandria Mercedes Lapadula, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree reckless endangerment.
• Michael Dean McNally, 47 of Langston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI and violation of open container law.
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
• Jarred James Priest, 47, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.