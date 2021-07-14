In the parking lot on East Laurel Street outside the Scottsboro Electric Power Board (SEPB), electric car owners can now charge their cars. SEPB recently opened up a Level II charging station outside their building. A Level II charging station is estimated to be able to fully charge a car in about six hours. The rate for charging is $1 per hour but will bump to $2 per hour starting from an hour after the battery is full.
“We had a number of people that had asked us about charging stations, and it was just an opportunity to learn about how much use there would be. We put the station outside of our building to monitor it and we’ve been pleasantly surprised by how many people use it,” said General Manager Phillip Chaney.
Chaney reports that a couple of people each day will charge their cars at the station.
To build this charging station, SEPB partnered with Seven States Power Corporation, who installed the charging stations.
The charging station was manufactured by ChargePoint, a well-known electric vehicle charging station network. On ChargePoint’s website, users can create an account and download an app for their phone to find available charging stations as well as other features to do with charging electric vehicles.
While this is the first charging station in Scottsboro, there is also a charging station at North Alabama Electric, in Stevenson.
Chaney hopes to be able to install one or two more Level II charging stations in Scottsboro and possibly install a DC Fast Charge near Highway 72, which can recharge an electric vehicle battery in about 45 minutes.
“There is not a lot of use for these now, but we know that will change,” Chaney. “If someone is visiting our downtown, or even traveling through, we want to have this available for them.”
