Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
• Cody Wordlaw, 29 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Joshua Allan Miles, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
• Melvin Tyrelle McCamey, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of discharging firearm into occupied building.
• Benjamin Troy Kirkland, 49 of Woodville, was returned to county jail from state prison.
• John Kyle Erby, 35 of Grant, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
• Melvin Tyrelle McCamey, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Ellis Rothell, 29 of Gadsden, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bryan McBride, 52 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and bond revocation.
• Jamie Lynn Bryant, 32 of Pisgah, was charged with financial exploitation of the elderly first degree.
• Billy Wayne Locklear, 58 of Rainsville, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Wayne Price, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Kimberly Jo Scott, 54 of Estill Fork, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Kristi Ann Weaver, 51 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Patrick Scott Knight, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
• Devyn Ryan Willmon, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Lee Ingle, 26 of Odenville, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
• Johnathon Robert Hinkle, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Marquiz Taylor, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Tucker Maples, 24 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Darmon Steele, 27 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Constance Walters, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Timothy Eli Black, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tony Day Sargent Jr., 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
• Christopher Gentle, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
