The Dolly Parton Imagination Library will soon be available to children in Jackson County through the IMPACT Learning Center, who is currently working on the requirements necessary to officially launch the program.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a program that will gift age-appropriate books each month to participating children from birth until the age of five for free. IMPACT is currently seeking the funding needed to pay for the monthly mailing and advises interested parties to watch for an announcement regarding registering eligible children soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.