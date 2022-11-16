On Nov. 17, Whataburger, franchisee MWB Restaurants, LLC and the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Scottsboro Whataburger restaurant scheduled to open in 2023. The event will be at 23065 John T Reid Pkwy, the proposed site of the restaurant, starting at 10 a.m. 

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Whataburger’s fresh, bold flavors and extraordinary hospitality to Scottsboro, and are eager to celebrate alongside the community,” said John Reno, CEO of MWB Restaurants. “We look forward to opening our doors in 2023 and bringing 30 additional restaurants to the Northern Alabama market over the next five years.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.