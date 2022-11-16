On Nov. 17, Whataburger, franchisee MWB Restaurants, LLC and the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Scottsboro Whataburger restaurant scheduled to open in 2023. The event will be at 23065 John T Reid Pkwy, the proposed site of the restaurant, starting at 10 a.m.
“We could not be more thrilled to bring Whataburger’s fresh, bold flavors and extraordinary hospitality to Scottsboro, and are eager to celebrate alongside the community,” said John Reno, CEO of MWB Restaurants. “We look forward to opening our doors in 2023 and bringing 30 additional restaurants to the Northern Alabama market over the next five years.”
Once open, the brand will serve up its 100 percent made-to-order meals, 24/7 top-notch customer service, famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and orange-and-white-striped fun. To best serve guests, the restaurant will feature an open-concept dining room and double drive-thru, among other features.
The Scottsboro restaurant will bring more than 100 jobs to the local community. Hiring is in progress for restaurant managers, while hiring for team leaders and team members will begin in the coming weeks. Whataburger’s unique leadership curriculum trains all employees in a way that automatically puts them on the path to career advancement.
Those interested in working at the Scottsboro Whataburger restaurant or for more information on Whataburger’s competitive benefits and salaries, first-rate opportunities for career advancements and other employee resources for growth and development, should visit: https://mwburger.com.
