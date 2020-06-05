The Scottsboro City Council discussed a resolution to award a paving bid for Snodgrass Road and Gant Road at its work session Monday evening.
The bid will likely be awarded to Whitaker Contracting Company out of Guntersville. According to Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton, the project will cost about $420,000.
Shelton said he is not sure when the paving would begin. He said the city would have to meet with Whitaker to see when they would be able to do the project.
“In a perfect world, they would be able to get started on it in the next six weeks,” said Shelton. “We don’t know yet.”
This project has been a point of discussion for a little while in council meetings. Shelton said the city applied for two grants to try and offset the cost of the project, but the city did not receive either grant. Shelton said the city was already planning on paving the roads.
The road will be a scrub seal pavement rather than a regular pavement. The city received an alternate quote for the regular pavement of Snodgrass and Gant Roads that was $260,000 more than the scrub seal pavement. The scrub seal application is the same that is on East Willow Street. Shelton called it an upgrade from tar and gravel but not the final asphalt.
He said the scrub seal will be an improvement on what is there, and the city might be able to cover it with a layer of asphalt. He said the concerning thing is the heavy equipment that travels Snodgrass and Gant from Jackson County Public Works.
Council President Patrick Stewart said the paving of Snodgrass and Gant Roads has been a top priority since last year. He said the project is long overdue, and he is glad to see the roads being paved.
Stewart said the city will continue to better the conditions of its roads, and he encourages citizens to call the city or council members to let them know what roads need to be paved.
