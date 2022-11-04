The Alpha Phi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa sorority for women educators recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. 

The first meeting of this chapter in Jackson County was on June 2, 1962, and there were 12 charter members. Alpha Phi’s members hosted a celebration this month at the Meeting House at Gorham’s Bluff in Pisgah.  They had scrapbooks on display to trace the history of the chapter and a “Pearls of Wisdom” display.

