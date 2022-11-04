The Alpha Phi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa sorority for women educators recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.
The first meeting of this chapter in Jackson County was on June 2, 1962, and there were 12 charter members. Alpha Phi’s members hosted a celebration this month at the Meeting House at Gorham’s Bluff in Pisgah. They had scrapbooks on display to trace the history of the chapter and a “Pearls of Wisdom” display.
Two of the charter members remain with the group. Joy Thornhill and Faye Carter Wallingsford are now Diamond sisters. The other charter members were Winslow Thomas who was the first president, Elizabeth Cooley, Mable Hembree, Dessie Robinson, Clyda Edmonds, Corine Bowman, Nellie Nichols, Minnie Hamilton, Virgie Chambers and Mary Stringer.
Alpha Phi members hold monthly meetings and participate in district, state, regional, and international meetings. The chapter has an altruistic project each month including monetary donation or gifts for the Jackson County Advocacy Center, the Upper Sand Mountain Parish, and the Michael Scott Learning Center.
A major project is the presentation each spring of two $500 college scholarships to deserving seniors in Scottsboro and Jackson County.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization of women educators dedicated to education excellence, altruism, and world understanding. Chartered in 1947, it now has more than 33,000 members around the world with chapters located in every state as well as in Australia, Canada, Jamaica, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
After the celebration and meeting was over, member Melanie Nevels coordinated with Cumberland Health and Rehab to allow the beautiful flowers to be enjoyed a little longer.
