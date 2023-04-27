This week’s outstanding youth is a member of the school band and an honor student. Sylina Rochon is a senior at North Sand Mountain High School.
Sylina has maintained an All A average throughout high school and is a member of the Beta Club. She has received recognition for having the highest grade point average in math, English, and history.
This young lady also attends EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) each day. She is a student in the drafting department and a member of SkillsUSA.
As a member of the Bison Marching Band, Sylina plays two instruments. She plays the trumpet as well as the saxophone.
Math is Sylina’s favorite school subject. “There are patterns, and I can figure them out,” she adds.
This high school senior is already planning her future. She will attend college and study drafting and engineering. She says this will enable her to work for a higher up company.
To an incoming freshman, Sylina would say, “Don’t take yourself too seriously. You’re going to grow up before you know it.”
Sylina’s favorite thing about North Sand Mountain High School is the teachers who work to see the students succeed. She says EPCOT introduced her to her passion for drafting. “It’s a good place for discovery.”
This busy teen has a part-time job at Payne’s Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain. When she has free time, Sylina likes to play music, do crafts, sleep, read, and do puzzles. She also enjoys hanging out with her friends.
Sylina is musically talented with the trumpet and saxophone. She is also good at problem solving.
This young lady attends the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Fort Payne. There she is involved with preaching about the Kingdom and telling others about God’s promises.
Sylina is the daughter of Mark and Tina Rochon. Her siblings are Beau, Cole, Micah, Rachel, and Courtney Rochon and Stephanie and Jennifer Owens. Her grandparents are Darold Rice, Pearl Rice, Andy Rochon, and Maggie Rochon.
The family pets are dogs Blue, Nala and Apricot, cat BB, and horse Pacho.
