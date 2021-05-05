Scottsboro City Council member Nita Tolliver has decided to move forward with MDA Professional Group based out of Albertville to conduct the second city audit.
MDA Professional Group is a full-service accounting and consulting team that began in 1975 and has five locations across Alabama specializing in many areas, including audit and assurance services.
Tolliver said that the price for the second audit would be $4,000 to $8,000 along with the group coming back to the council if they find something they’d like to explore further.
City council President Richard Bailey decided to move the motion for voting next week as a request for up to $8,000 to perform the second audit.
