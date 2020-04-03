Russell Cave National Monument has announced additional modifications to operations in response to guidance from Alabama Department of Public Health.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective April 2, Russell Cave National Monument will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. The public will be notified when full operations are resumed. Updates can be found at www.nps.gov/ruca.htm and social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.