Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 16
• Troy DeWayne Allen, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property first degree and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
• Joy Cheree Colon, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Eugene Henry Evans Jr., 46 of Bryant, was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
• Mariana Leigh Gravitt, 21 of Rainsville, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Martin, 38 of Gillsville, Georgia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Allison Sholey, 24 of Cowen, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond removal and two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Willie Loys Southard, 49 of Stevenson, was charged with four counts of violation of release order.
• Misty Lewis Totherow, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
• Amy Marie Fellger, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• Penny Lou Franks, 56 of Grant, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Derrek Hammond, 31 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, JULY 19
• Troy DeWayne Allen, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with rape second degree and enticing a child.
• Timothy William York, 42 of Flat Rock, was charged with illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
• Shannon M. Appleton, 24 of Huntsville, was charged with probation violation.
• Joshua Blake Couch, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with harassing communications, menacing and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Christina McGill, 34 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Madonna Lynn Gant, 49 of Pisgah, was charged with attempted assault first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Wade Bass, 24 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Scottsboro Police Department
FRIDAY, JULY 16
• Candy Dawn Buckner, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Troy DeWayne Allen, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property first degree and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
• Misty Lewis Totherow, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Eugene Graham, 36 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Bradley White, 35 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Wade Campbell, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Martin, 38 of Gillsville, Georgia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Vinson, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a harassing communications warrant.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
• Matthew Ty Hammack, 34 of Guntersville, was arrested on a theft fourth degree warrant.
• Christopher Scott Allison, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Taylor Brooke Poma, 36 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Remmington Rion Wilson, 29 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jerry Lebron Dobbs, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Carlos Tomas Pascual, 21 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
• Jose Reyes, 19 of Albertville, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Lisa Renee Carlisle, 54 of Gary, Indiana, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
MONDAY, JULY 19
• Jennifer Marie Ward, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Dennis Smith, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
• Taylor Charlie Williams, 33 of Lacey Springs, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.