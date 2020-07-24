Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JULY 21
• A report of theft on County Road 83 in Pisgah.
• A report of violation of a court order at Dollar General Store in Dutton.
• A report of theft on Highway 72 in Stevenson.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 408 in Dutton.
• A report of possession of a stolen vehicle on Highway 72 in Scottsboro.
• A report of theft on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 359 in Pisgah.
• A report of possession of marijuana on Tammy Little Drive in Section.
• A report of assault on County Road 17 in Woodville.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 42 in Hollywood.
• A report of harassment on County Road 67 in Langston.
• A report of fraud on Laurel Street in Scottsboro.
• A report of possession of marijuana on County Road 89 in Bryant.
• A report of a domestic incident on Highway 117 in Flat Rock.
• A report of harassment on County Road 259 in Bryant.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
• A report of theft on County Road 83 in Pisgah.
• A report of burglary on County Road 315 in Bryant.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 21
• Keith Richard Reitz Jr., 32 of Decatur, Georgia, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kalvin Michael Reitz, 30 of Decatur, Georgia, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Allen Hicks, 50 of Bryant, was charged with six counts of negotiating a worthless instrument, three counts of failure to pay and being a fugitive from justice.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
• Tommy Harold York, 62 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a court order and charged with possession of marijuana.
• Shannon Leigh Ipser, 49 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence reckless endangerment.
• Leonard Stephen Ipser, 51 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Harley E. Downs, 27 of Warrior, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
• Travis Allan Stewart, 32 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to pay.
• Robert Sherrell, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Tony Sargent Jr., 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• Crystal Ann Keel, 37 of Section, was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jerry Lebron Hobbs Jr., 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jimmy Hannon, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with reckless endangerment.
• Rebecca Cunningham, 42, was charged with theft by deception.
• David Ray Cisco, 47 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Joshua Bradford, 29 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with attempt to elude.
Scottsboro Police Report
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
• Angela McAbee, 36 of Section, was arrested on a theft fourth degree warrant.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
• Tammie Lynette Pendergrass, 57 of Hollywood, was arrested on a criminal trespassing third degree warrant.
• Stacy Fellger, 33 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve three days in city jail.
• Katlin Couch, 24 of Rainsville, was ordered to serve five days in city jail.
• Kellie Hill, 57 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 21 days in city jail.
• Letha Prince, 51 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 10 days in city jail.
• John Jones, 32 of Fort Payne, was ordered to serve five days in city jail.
• Jennifer Robertson, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Colby Myers, 21 of Paint Rock, was ordered to serve five days in city jail.
