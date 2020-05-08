Sarah Stahl, of the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, has been named a North Alabama Elite Tourism Professional for her contributions to the tourism industry.
Stahl was named through a program of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association (AMLA), where tourism employees demonstrating outstanding customer service and hospitality in the 16-county North Alabama region are recognized in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week.
“We are so excited to have Sarah on our team at the chamber,” said Chamber President and CEO Rick Roden. “She is very talented and brings a lot of energy to her position. She is obviously making a big splash in the tourism industry very quickly and is very deserving of this recognition.”
Stahl joined the chamber last November after graduating from the University of New Hampshire with a Masters of Science in Marketing degree. At the time of her hiring, Stahl said she might be new to the tourism industry, but she was confident in her marketing abilities.
“It’s such an honor to be given the opportunity to promote Jackson County,” said Stahl. “I started out as the communications director in 2018, but when Rick asked me to take on the role of tourism director I was thrilled to get the opportunity to sell our beautiful area and make a lasting impact on economic growth.”
Stahl said destination marketing and tourism falls under the chamber’s mission to build and support the local economy.
“There is no greater professional joy than having the chance to accomplish my passion while positively impacting the growth of Jackson County,” she added.
AMLA President and CEO Tami Reist said the travel and tourism industry is comprised of a diverse group of hardworking individuals.
“Whether these award recipients are employed in hospitality, entertainment, lodging or food and beverage, they repeatedly rise to the occasion in creating joy and memorable experiences for North Alabama visitors,” said Reist. “Because of these individuals, the spirit of travel will not be shattered and with their leadership and commitment, the travel and tourism industry will be integral to our nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”
