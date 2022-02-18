The Alabama Supreme Court has raised the maximum bail amount a judge can set for a murder charge to $1.5 million, 10 times higher than the previous limit of $150,000.
Prosecutors across the state had pushed for the change, saying the old bail limit was too low to keep some dangerous criminal defendants in jail while awaiting trial.
Jackson County District Attorney Jason Pierce said he was very pleased with the court’s decision.
“It potentially protects the general public from dangerous individuals and also ensures that the stakes are higher for those murder defendants who consider fleeing after being charged and those who are bonding them,” said Pierce.
Alabama’s bail schedule is a recommendation for judges, who have some discretion to set higher or lower amounts. Magistrates, however, are bound by the upper limits of the rules, and they’re often the first to set bail for criminal defendants.
Pierce said increasing the murder charge bond is a step forward but more needs to be done.
“I believe that some of the other bond ranges used in the bond schedule found in the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure Rule are outdated and should also be reconsidered,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.