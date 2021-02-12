Scottsboro police found more than just drugs during a search warrant of a residence Wednesday.
Capt. Erik Dohring said officers conducted the search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of South Houston Street. He said, during the search, officers located an antique coin collection.
“It was determined the coin collection had been stolen from a residence in Hollywood,” said Dohring.
Debra Lynn Credille, 45 of Rainsville, and Davey Allen Campbell, 44 of Scottsboro, were both arrested.
Credille has been charged with financial exploitation of the elderly first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dohring said Credille was working as a caretaker at the residence in Hollywood and allegedly stealing money.
Campbell has been charged with receiving stolen property first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects are currently in the Jackson County Jail.
