Scottsboro City Schools will be hosting a parent informational meeting on Sunday at 2 and 3:30 p.m. at Page Administration Building to try and teach parents what they can do for their kids about the Alabama Literacy Act.
The Alabama Literacy Act dictates that if a child’s reading isn’t up to grade level by the end of 3rd grade, the child can be held back a year. While the law was passed in 2019, it won’t take effect until the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
The meeting on Sunday will be explaining what the Literacy Act means, how it can affect the students, what it means for parents and how parents can prepare their kids for the upcoming school year. At the end of this will be a parent Q&A to answer any questions parents may still have afterwards. They will have two times scheduled in order to give more parents an opportunity to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.