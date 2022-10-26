Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
• Dana Dianne Allison, 46 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• Ethan McCoy Brown, 30 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jake Ryan Carter, 24 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear, burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Michelle Cook, 30 of Geraldine, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Steven Hand, 60 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Sherrie Lee Manning, 68 of Pisgah, was charged with harassment.
• Timmy Bryan Sells, 42 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations.
• Halbert Lee Whitener Jr., 36 of Decatur, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
• James B. Camp, 41 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of failure to pay, theft fourth degree and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Christopher Sargent, 39 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to pay.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
• Tony Norman Gray, 40 of Dutton, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Rachael Marie Underhill, 41 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
• Rickey M. Frady Sr., 41 of Henagar, was charged with domestic violence assault.
• Ridge James Ragland, 26 of Bridgeport, was charged with giving false identity and obstructing governmental operations.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
• Samuel Joseph Hook, 33 of Cullman, was charged with six counts of illegal possession of credit/debit card.
• Jaylynn Summer Traylor, 29 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kenneth Williams Jr., 32 of Decatur, was arrested on eight counts of bond removal.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
• Heather Lynne Breaux, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
• Ethan McCoy Brown, 30 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Tucker Maples, 25 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
• Cyril Christian Jack, 23 of Madison, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brett Wayne Evett, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eugeane McCutchen, 33 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Destiny McCord, 20 of Fort Payne, was held in city jail for Fort Payne Police Department.
• Brandon Scott Wade, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jason Lebron Scott, 43 of Section, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Natalie Powell, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
• Rickey Howard Thomas, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
• Tyler Michael, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence harassment.
• Mark Anthony McDaniel, 60 of Fort Payne, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Kenneth Sisk, 20 of Grant, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Dawn Roark, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with open house party.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
• Crystal Howard, 40 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Anthony Stewart, 52 of Gurley, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Ridge James Ragland, 26 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• James William Holcomb, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Damien Langford, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and interference with domestic violence call.
• Michael Dylan Garrard, 27 of Fackler, was charged with failure to appear.
• Paul Edward Dawson, 41 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
