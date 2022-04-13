During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council approved tourism grants for three fishing tournaments, the 11th annual rescue squad 10k bass tournament and both AL B.A.S.S. Nation High School Fishing Tournaments.
For the 10k bass tournament, held on May 14 at Goose Pond Colony, the Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad was granted $5,000. Rescue squad captain Eddie Tigue reports that the tournament draws fishermen out from as far as Illinois and Kentucky.
“It’s a good fundraiser for us, it promotes Scottsboro in a good way, good facilities to use down there, probably some of the better facilities we have on Lake Guntersville, even much better than what we have in Guntersville,” Tigue said.
The AL B.A.S.S. Nation tournaments received a total of $9,000 as well as seven hotel rooms for one night each tournament. Typically, the city would play host to one of these tournaments, however the door opened for Scottsboro to host both tournaments for the coming year, on Nov. 11 and on March 18.
