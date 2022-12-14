The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) encourages the public to get vaccinated or boosted against the COVID-19 virus, get flu shots, take prevention measures, and seek healthcare guidance when sick during the holiday season.

The updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster which protects against contagious omicron COVID-19 variants is now authorized for children ages 6 months and older. This authorization comes at a time when influenza-like activity is very high in the state and hospitals are overcrowded with patients with respiratory illnesses.

