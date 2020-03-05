The Jackson County Board of Education is getting a King. Robbie King defeated incumbent Charles West Tuesday night to take the District 4 seat on the board of education.
King won the vote with 68% of the ballots cast in his favor. He received 4,302 votes, and West received 2,039 votes.
King said he was excited for the opportunity.
“A lot of hard work was put in to this campaign, and I had a lot of great people work for me and with me,” said King. “I’m excited for what the future is going to bring.”
King said he wants to work with the board, especially with the new project it has undertaken. Kind said he wants to see what kind of classes will be offered and what kind of career opportunities they can offer the students of Jackson County.
King graduated from Buckhorn High School and joined the United States Marine Corps right after graduation. King was in the Marines for four years, then he moved back home and married an educator. King’s wife has taught in the Jackson County School System for 19 years, and he has three children in Jackson County schools. He said that was a big reason why he ran for the board of education.
West said he represented his district as best he could during his time on the board of education.
“That’s just the way the people voted,” West said of his defeat. “I had too many of the establishment pulling against me.”
West said he tried to represent the people who do not normally get represented. He said he always voted for the students and not himself. West said he fought for his district, Paint Rock Valley School and the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology.
West said he never had a personal agenda and always did what he thought was best for the students of Jackson County.
