For the safety of the public and employees, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is closed this week to the public due to COVID issues with office personnel.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the office is open and operating, just not to the public. The courthouse is open for business on a normal schedule.
“All services are up and running except the front office which includes pistol permits,” said Harnen. “We are answering all emergency and non-emergency calls. We just don’t have anyone to work the front office at this time.”
Harnen added a person can call the office at 256-574-2610 for any business.
The sheriff’s office will remain closed through Friday and also on Monday, July 4 due to the Independence Holiday.
It is expected to be back open to the public Tuesday, July 5.
