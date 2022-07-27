The Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County is holding its annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 26 at Plantation Point Golf Course.
It is a four-person scramble with first and second place gross score and net score prizes, plus many door prizes. Cost is $100 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, mulligans, cart, lunch and free drinks and snacks.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 12 noon with shotgun start at noon. The field will be limited, so early registration is recommended. For more information, contact Jim Olyniec at 256-599-3457.
After six years of construction, work on the park is about 95 percent complete, according to Olyniec.
“Work is nearing completion on connecting sidewalks and the Patriots Walkway Alabama Medal of Honor recipients’ panel,” said Olyniec. “Additionally, we are in the process of obtaining a Huey helicopter.”
All park construction is funded and donations of cash, construction services, equipment use, materials and volunteer services and labor. To date, the value of installed work on the park is approximately $800,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.