The Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County is holding its annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 26 at Plantation Point Golf Course.

It is a four-person scramble with first and second place gross score and net score prizes, plus many door prizes. Cost is $100 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, mulligans, cart, lunch and free drinks and snacks.

