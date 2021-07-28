Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 23
• Lorie Bodine Glass, 39 of Scottsboro, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Justin Lamar Lisk, 32 of Fyffe, was charged with obstructing justice using a false identification, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Quinton Delane Shavers, 75 of Pisgah, was charged with livestock at large.
• Dustin Lee Turner, 31 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
• Jason Edward Dunn, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with escape third degree.
• Melissa Jean Ajucum, 42 of Paint Rock, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Scott Aston, 51 of Florence, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Micheal Shawn Richardson, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Adam Carter, 41 of Paint Rock, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyrece Duran Ragland, 21 of Winchester, Tennessee, was charged with domestic violence third degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and resisting arrest.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
• Bobby Joe Brown Jr., 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Tommy Wayne Evett, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Deven Aaron Grider, 21 of Fort Payne, was charged with criminal mischief third degree.
• Tiffany Brooke Wilson, 35 of Athens, was arrested on a bond revocation.
MONDAY, JULY 26
• Sara E. Dame, 20 of Jasper, was charged with violation of open container law, possession of marijuana second degree, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Cherita Holman, 50 of Mentone, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Paul Davis Jernigan, 47 of Fyffe, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Debra Diane Keene, 65 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree, assault with bodily fluids and disorderly conduct.
• Austin Blake Price, 29 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, JULY 26
• At 12:40 a.m., a report of domestic violence in the 600 block of Grady Avenue.
• At 10:34 a.m., a report of three counts of domestic violence in the 200 block of County Road 530.
• At 1:24 p.m., a report of theft third degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:41 p.m., a report of recovered stolen property fourth degree in the 1100 block of Veterans Drive.
• At 4:01 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 100 block of Worthington Street.
• At 4:05 p.m., a report of striking an unoccupied vehicle in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:19 p.m., a report of duty upon striking fixtures in the 18000 block of Highway 72.
• At 7:35 p.m., a report of assault second degree in the 700 block of South Scott Street.
• At 8:24 p.m., a report of assault second degree, assault with bodily fluids and disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 9:40 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 1100 block of Ridgedale Road.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
• At 12:21 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 100 block of East Camille Street.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 23
• Jonathan Paul Corbitt, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jessica Gilliland, 28 of Guntersville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kamron Brook Ranken, 20 of Sequatchie, Tennessee, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Tyrece Duran Ragland, 21 of Winchester, Tennessee, was charged with domestic violence third degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and resisting arrest.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
• Christopher Scott Aston, 51 of Florence, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
• Maurice Doss, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants for driving while license revoked, reckless driving and attempt to elude.
• Erin Smith, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Kaitlen Hosea, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and DUI.
• Joseph Kenneth Woods, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Richard Morris Shelton, 35 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, JULY 26
• Joshua Eric Anderson, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Thomas Allen Sanders, 31 of Fort Payne, was charged with receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Thomas Wesley Harris, 25 of Crossville, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Drunet Jeremy Danile, 30 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Debra Diane Keene, 65 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree, assault with bodily fluids and disorderly conduct.
