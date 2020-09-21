At the Scottsboro Board of Education meeting, Dr. Jose Reyes, Scottsboro City Schools superintendent, mentioned that the school system’s COVID-19 measures were going well. He noted that e-learning days have been going well for the school system.
“We’re getting better,” said Reyes in reference to the systems e-learning days and expects that the system will add more of these days in October.
Dr. Gary Speers, representative of Place 5, said that he was pleased when he toured a number of the district’s schools. He noted that students and teachers were wearing masks.
“We have been very fortunate,” said Dr. Reyes in regard to the school’s Coronavirus exposures and positive tests. “They have all self-reported and they’ve been out of school and they have not come to school.”
The superintendent noted that the virtual learning days have assisted the district in being able to limit the potential exposure of students to COVID-19. These days also allow for the system to be better prepared if a switch to entirely virtual learning is necessary.
“Most of our kids are wearing their masks,” added Reyes. “I think they’re doing a good job.”
The school system hopes that they will be able to hold a pep rally for the Home Coming game versus Oneonta on Oct. 9.
Reyes mentioned that the celebration would look very different, but the school system is trying to find a way to get parents involved. Reyes stated that school is working to make the homecoming pep rally safe for students and as of the Board of Education’s meeting on Sept. 17 the system is currently moving forward with homecoming.
The board also discussed donating money to assist the Scottsboro Bass Cats, the school system’s Bass fishing team, with travel expenses to attend a national tournament on Kentucky Lake in Kentucky that will feature approximately 350 other students.
The Scottsboro City Council has already committed to Bass Cats with a portion of their expenses.
“It’s not a cheap sport,” said Patricia Stewart, the Board of Education president, and then noted that some of the students who have participated in the team in the past have been able to acquire scholarships.
It was also noted that most of the expenses for the Bass Cats are out of pocket for parents of students involved
The board is also considering adjustments to the bullying policy. Reyes said that he examined anti-bullying policies of the local school systems and drafted the changes that were presented to the council. This policy is updated on a yearly basis.
Reyes informed board members that the school system’s applications for reimbursements for funds spent by the district on health and wellness and remote learning were approved by the state.
A contract for Orientation and mobility services with Cuddle Bugs, was also discussed. These services, which the school is required to provide, assist students who are visually impaired to learn how move through both campus and the community.
The contract will potentially cover the company’s services for students in all of the district’s schools.
In closing statements Reyes and Stewart commended the districts administrators and teachers with how they are handling the school year.
“Remember that the teachers really need your encouragement,” said Patricia Stewart in her closing statement. “This is hard on them, and we just need to encourage them and thank them every chance we get, because they are going above and beyond teaching.”
The Council will meet again on Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. in the auditorium at the Page Administration Building.
