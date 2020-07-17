Seven people were arrested Thursday after Jackson County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of drug activity on Cumberland Lane in Langston.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said deputies located drug paraphernalia after arriving, and then contacted the narcotics unit.
“A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence,” said Harnen. “During the search, deputies and investigators located methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, digital scales, marijuana, marijuana pipes and syringe in various rooms of the residence.”
Arrested in connection with the investigation were James Quinton Little, 54 of Langston; Veronica Nichole King, 32 of Langston; Kayla Elaine McKinney, 35 of Langston; Ginger Kennedy Woodle, 43 of Langston; Jason Allen Woodle, 39 of Langston; Dwight Paul Long, 42 of Scottsboro.
Little was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released from the county jail on a $5,300 bond.
King was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in jail on a $5,600 bond.
Ginger Woodle was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering in a drug house and several outstanding arrest warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear. She remains in jail awaiting bond to be set.
Jason Woodle was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. He remains in jail on a $5,600 bond.
Long was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. He was released from jail on a $5,600 bond.
Harnen said Terry Darrell Myers, 64 of Dutton, was observed leaving the residence and found to have a switched tag. During the course of a traffic stop, Myers was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was charged with felony DUI, said Harnen.
He remains in jail awaiting bond to be set.
