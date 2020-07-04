Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
• A report of an animal problem on County Road 163 in Henagar.
• A report of assault on Patterson Circle in Section.
• A report of arson on County Road 131 in Bryant.
• A report of theft on Pace Drive in Skyline.
• A report of burglary on County Road 331 in Bryant.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
• A report of fraud at the Pine Ridge Road in Scottsboro.
• A report of a hit and run on Highway 72 in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
• A report of sexual assault on Hill Street in Langston.
• A report of marijuana possession on Highway 35 in Section.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
• Breyona Dawn Evans, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and four counts of failure to pay.
• Charles Atlas Reynolds, 45 of Bridgeport, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Allison Lindsey Sholey, 23 of Cowan, Tenn., was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear, bond removal, two counts of probation revocation and bond forfeiture.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
• Bethany Lynn Bradley, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree.
• Davey Allen Campbell, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Breanna Lashay Collins, 25 of Bridgeport, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Courtney Shiann Davis, 25 of Dutton, was arrested on bond revocation.
• Mickey James King, 55 of Ft. Payne, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
• Robert Martin Parks, 49 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Lee Templeton, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
• At 6:24 a.m., a report of a domestic dispute at the 100 Block of Mink Creek Road.
• At 11:27 a.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 12:45 p.m., a report of theft at the 500 Block of West Willow Street.
• At 3:14 p.m., a report of theft at the 500 Block of West Willow Street.
• At 3:44 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
THURSDAY, JULY 2
• At 4:11 a.m., a report of domestic violence at the 2000 Block of Moody Ridge Road.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
• William Marie Rose, 51 of Hollywood, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Ronnie C. Hines, 69 of Hollywood, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Helena Sheridan Shapiro, 18 of California, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Bethany Lynn Bradley, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree.
• Kevin Lee Vess, 24 of Paint Rock, was charged with theft fourth degree.
