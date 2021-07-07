Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 2
• William Ables, 34 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence third degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Floyd Bradley Bryant, 41 of Dutton, was charged with failure to pay.
• Celeste Danielle Johnson, 37 of Dutton, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Ralph Steed, 30 of Fyffe, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Bruce Edward Stephens, 62 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
• Darrell Anthony Bouldin, 42 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Adam Carter, 41 of Paint Rock, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Terry Collier, 45 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Michael Heath Roberts, 26 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with DUI.
• Ashley Samples, 32 of Section, was charged with failure to pay.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
• Kenny Suggs, 62 of Decatur, was charged with public intoxication.
• Sergio Gonzales, 43 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI.
• Phillip Daniel Owens, 37 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Julie Michelle Brown, 44 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
MONDAY, JULY 5
• Megen Diane Boyd, 29 of Sequatchie, Tennessee, was held in county jail for another agency.
• Nathan Ireland Campbell, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• David Franko Jr., 46 of Grant, was arrested on five counts of bond removal and five counts of bond forfeiture and charged with six counts of failure to appear.
• Elizabeth Cheri Gilliam, 41 of Langston, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Amanda Jo Shipman Scott, 39 of Sylvania, was charged with theft of property second degree.
Scottsboro Police Depart
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 2
• Eric Damon Harrison, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with resisting arrest and attempt to elude.
• Celeste Danielle Johnson, 37 of Dutton, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Tony Ray Sargent, 53 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeffery White Jr., 23 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
• Derek Thomas Green, 28 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Skyler David Phillips, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Monterra Moore, 44 of Huntsville, was charged with receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Mitesh Patel, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
• Taylor Rivers, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 38 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Thomas Houston Crumbly III, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Billy Wayne Jordan, 71 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ashley Ranson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kimberly Jo Scott, 54 of Estillfork, was charged with failure to appear.
• Daniel Spires, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Julia Walters Brown, 44 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
MONDAY, JULY 5
• Amanda Jo Shipman, 39 of Sylvania, was charged with theft second degree.
• Chelsea Varnell Jones, 28 of Virginia, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eli McClean, 19 of Decatur, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Elizabeth Cheri Gilliam, 41 of Langston, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Dewight Looney, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Luggi Preciado, 20 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Timothy Mark Hunley, 47 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
