Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
• Jeremy McKinney, 43 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Johnathan Nicholas Payne, 27 of Rainsville, was charged with obstructing governmental operations.
• Mark Raymond Brown, 33 of Section, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Byron Peppers, 29 of Rainsville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Lisa Sparks, 38 of Fort Payne, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Clon Brock Stotts, 30 of Jasper, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
• Mark Raymond Brown, 33 of Section, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Debra Ann Cupp, 61 of Bridgeport, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Jonathon Paul Corbitt, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Jeffrey Hensley, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Tecia Lachell Holloway, 43 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Ronald David Jones, 46 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, burglary third degree, theft first degree, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Paul Ray Lee, 42 of Pisgah, was arrested on grand jury indictments for rape first degree and five additional sexual offenses.
• Amos Joe Nance, 39 of Oregon, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree.
• Travis Dex Pittman, 35 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
• Tammy Clemmons, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Jason DeWayne Puckett, 37, was charged with attempt to elude.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
• Matthew Cookston, 32 of Hollywood, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Mark Raymond Brown, 33 of Section, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• John Wayne Ashford, 47 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with theft of services second degree.
• Dustin Jay Havens, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Jason Matthew McEntire, 44 of Stevenson, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and two counts of bond revocation and charged with five counts of failure to appear.
• Dennis Morrison, 67 of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of assault first degree, assault second degree, assault third degree and DUI.
• Shiann Tabitha Sorrells, 30 of Fyffe, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
• At 4:30 a.m., a report of possession of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of East Anderson Street.
• At 10 p.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, theft fourth degree and criminal mischief third degree in the 26000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
• At 1:04 a.m., a report of DUI and illegal possession of prescription drugs in the 2300 block of South Broad Street.
• At 1:19 p.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6 p.m., a report of DUI and violation of open container law in the 2000 block of Woods Cove Road.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
• At 1:04 a.m., a report of two counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, theft fourth degree, theft third degree and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card in the 3200 block of Scenic Drive.
• At 12:12 p.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft fourth degree in the 3200 block of Scenic Drive.
• At 6:21 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 800 block of Garland Ferry Road.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
• At 9:40 a.m., a report of harassment in the 100 block of Devers Street.
• At 10 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 1500 block of East Willow Street.
• At 10:14 a.m., a report of identity theft in the 700 block of Campground Circle.
• At 10:46 a.m., a report of theft first degree, theft second degree and forgery third degree in the 1400 block of County Park Road.
• At 12:13 p.m., a report of harassment and criminal mischief third degree in the 100 block of East Hancock Road.
• At 3:28 p.m., a report of theft third degree in the 23000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:50 p.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft fourth degree in the 400 block of Charlotte Avenue.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
• Kristopher Snider, 29, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
• Bryan Chase Hicks, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Holly Ann Staton, 42 of Section, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Byron Thomas Womack, 20 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
• Marvin Peterson Jean, 28 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
• Tony Lee Brown, 29 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Perry DeWayne Kirby, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Shiann Tabitha Sorrells, 30 of Fyffe, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
• Dale Eugene Adkins, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
