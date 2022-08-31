The town of Skyline recently purchased a Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System (LUCAS) device, a mechanical chest compression device that can provide consistent chest compressions at a fixed rate, completing a project a year in the making at obtaining a LUCAS device for all three fire stations in the town with their American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“That’s huge, you look at a little town like Skyline,” Skyline Mayor Caleb Skipper said. “We had a call here a while back and if you don’t have that LUCAS device, you have to depend on what adequate CPR you have on hand. As a person, you’re not made to perform CPR all day… I’m proud that we’re covering the community and hope that other towns get their communities covered with these life-saving devices.”
